Valentine’s Day 2020: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s celebrations is all about kisses, cakes & flowers

On the work front, Karan was seen in a web show titled BOSS: Baap of Special Services opposite Sagarika Ghatge.

Today, while all the couple celebrate Valentine’s Day and the singles celebrate Galentine’s Day with their ladies, we got our hands on a photo and video from the intimate Valentine’s Day celebrations from Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. We all know that Karan and Bipasha never shy away from social media PDA and on account of Valentine’s Day, Karan shared a photo wherein wifey Bipasha is seen planting a kiss on his cheek while the Dill Mill Gayye actor showers his ladylove with flowers and gifts.

In a video, we can see Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu celebrating Valentine’s Day by cutting a lip-smacking strawberry cake while singing the Valentine's Day song. Alongside the photos and videos, Karan wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all!...” While Bipasha looks gorgeous in her de-glam look wearing an oversized red top and shorts, Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in denim shorts and jacket with a black tee and denim cap. Since the couple address each other as 'monkey' and describe their love as '#monkeylove', their Valentine Day cake also had ‘Happy Valentine’s Day Monkey’ written on top.

For all those who don’t know, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot on April 30, 2016 and as per reports, Karan and Bipasha’s love story started when the two featured in a film titled Alone. On the work front, Karan was seen in a web show titled BOSS: Baap of Special Services opposite Sagarika Ghatge.

Credits :Instagram

Read More