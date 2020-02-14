Valentine’s Day 2020: From Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan; Celebs extend wishes in adorable ways

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan etc took it to social media to send wishes to their fans.

When it comes to celebrations, Bollywood is known to celebrate everything with pomp and style, be it an awards night, weddings or festivals. So, as the world is celebrating the festival of love – Valentine’s Day today, Bollywood celebrities made sure to express the feelings on social media. While a majority of celebs penned down heartwarming messages for their respective partners, there have been celebrities who extended their Valentine’s Day wishes to their social media family in their own way.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who came with their much talked about movie Love Aaj Kal today, shared adorable posts on their respective Instagram handles and sent their wishes to the fans. Kartik shared a still from the Imtiaz Ali directorial wherein he was seen dressed as Raghu (his character in Love Aaj Kal). “Happy Valentine’s day Raghu ki taraf se,” he captioned the image. On the other hand, Sara too shared bubbly pictures of herself and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day Go celebrate with your Bae Trust me do as I say Watch #LoveAajKal it’s out today”.

Meanwhile, also shared a cute video featuring a virtual heart pumping alongside his chest as he wished his fans on Valentine’s Day. The Street Dancer 3D star wrote, “Happy #valentinesday doston yaaron pyaaron. Don’t cheat your heart beat.” On the other hand, Randeep Hooda shared a beautiful video flaunting the animal lover in him as he wished his fans on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s a look at celebs extending wishes on Valentine’s Day 2020:

T 3441 - सुना जा रहा है की आज है Valentine Day प्यार मोहब्बत जताते हैं फूलों व दिलों से वे, दिल मोहब्बत की (cont) https://t.co/YBFeDv75ku — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020

