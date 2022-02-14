Valentine’s Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others share beautiful wishes on the day of love

It’s Valentine’s Day today. The day is marked as a day of love and romance and is celebrated with great zeal by couples across the world who reclaim their love for each other. From doing small gestures as giving flowers to planning something grand, Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love. Interestingly, not just commoners, celebs also have their plans to celebrate this special day in their own way. In fact, they have also taken to social media to send wishes to fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt shared a pic of a bouquet sent to her by sister Shaheen Bhatt. The bouquet also came with a quote as, “This seems like as good and cheesy a day as any to say: I’m grateful for you today and everyday. Thank you for the role you have played and continue to play in my life. You are deeply loved. (By me, just in case that wasn’t clear. I, mean, I’m sure other people love you but this is sort of my thing. You are great. Happy Valentine’s Day!). On the other hand, celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Ira Khan etc also took to social media to extend wishes.

Take a look at celeb wishes on Valentine’s Day: