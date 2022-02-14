Valentine’s Day 2022: Bipasha Basu pens sweet note for hubby Karan; Kunal Kemmu showers love on Soha Ali Khan

Love is in the air and why not, the most romantic time of the year is here. This is that time of the year when you would see the town painted in red, literally because it is Valentine’s Day. The love bug has already bitten our Bollywood celebrities as they showered love on their better halves. Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan need no introduction. The couple has one of the sweetest love stories of all time and they never shy away to show their love for each other on social media. On Valentine’s Day, Kunal shared a short but beautiful video on Instagram featuring his ladylove Soha. He wrote a caption too. It read, “To my valentine today tomorrow and forever #happyvalentinesday” along with a red heart emoticon.

Bipasha Basu too did not shy away to pen her thoughts for her husband Karan Singh Grover on the day of love. Taking to Instagram, she shared two photos with the actor and wrote, “He is love. Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial. Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you. Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you. Love doesn’t judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on. Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial #luckiestgirlintheworld #monkeylove #grateful #lovelove.”

