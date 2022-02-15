Valentine’s Day: Arjun Kapoor can't stop gushing over ladylove Malaika Arora as he shares her dreamy solo PIC

Arjun Kapoor and Malika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood and they enjoy a massive fan following too. They never shy away to showcase their love for each other and it seems like they are still on Valentine’s Day rush as love is in the air and nonetheless to say, it is quite infectious too. To showcase his love for Malaika, Arjun took to his Instagram to share a photo of hers and showed off his love for her.

Arjun Kapoor and Malika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood and they enjoy a massive fan following too. They never shy away to showcase their love for each other and it seems like they are still on Valentine’s Day rush as love is in the air and nonetheless to say, it is quite infectious too. To showcase his love for Malaika, Arjun took to his Instagram to share a photo of hers and showed off his love for her.

See Arjun’s Insta story here:

Previously, the couple made headlines for their rumoured breakup. However, Arjun and Malaika had denied the rumours. Arjun had posted a photo with his lady love on gram and wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for several years now. The couple had made several public appearances. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor started his acting career with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. He was last seen in the 2021 film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor will make you feel very single with his mushy Valentine's Day post for Malaika Arora