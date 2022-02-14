On Valentine’s Day, Rajkummar Rao revisits his wedding day with Patralekhaa as he pens a sweet note for her

Rajkummar Rao broke a million hearts when he had tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa in November last year. To note, the Stree star had been dating Patralekhaa for almost a decade and the couple had taken the plunge in a grand ceremony in presence of their loved ones. In fact, the lovebirds are often seen taking the social media by a storm as they share mushy posts for each other. Keeping up with this trajectory, Rajkummar has made the headlines today as he shared a beautiful post for his ladylove on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

To note, this happens to be Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s first Valentine’s Day after marriage. On the special occasion, the Aligarh actor took to his Instagram account and shared a beautiful pic from his wedding day. In the pic, he was seen holding his new bride in his arms and couldn’t take his eyes off her. On the other hand, Patralekhaa was beaming with happiness and the glow of a new bride on her face was unmissable. Rajkummar captioned the image as, “@patralekhaa Today, Tomorrow, Forever” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s post:

Recently, Rajkummar, in an interview with Indian Express, had opened up about his life after marrying Patralekhaa and said that he feels complete now. “I think we are getting used to it. We both had been busy after the wedding so didn’t get time to figure out the changes. All I would say is that I feel complete now. Love has always been there and it’s growing every day. I think that’s what matters the most. You can name the relationship anything but without love, nothing works, right?,” Rajkummar added.

