Valentine’s Day: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s celebration of day of love is one flowery affair; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adorable couples in Bollywood. On Valentine’s Day, the star wife decked up her and Shahid’s paradise with flowers. Check it out.

Valentine’s Day is known to be the day of love and Bollywood stars too make it a point to celebrate it in their own special way. For and Mira Rajput, looks like Valentine’s Day was a floral affair. Known to be one of the most adorable couples in the industry, Shahid and Mira often paint the town red with their love and the star wife’s latest photo with the Kabir Singh star was all about the magic of love.

On Valentine’s Day too, Mira opted to celebrate the day of love by decorating her entire house with different kinds of flowers. From pink roses to red roses to orchids to carnations, Shahid’s wife Mira didn't leave any stone unturned in adding the magic of flowers to the day of love and celebrate in a different way. Mira also shared photos of each of the bouquet on Instagram and it surely proves that her and Shahid’s Valentine’s Day is a complete flowery affair.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Mira shared an adorable photo with Shahid in monochrome that has taken over the internet. The adorable duo never ceases to leave fans in awe of their love. On the work front, it was rumoured that Mira might be soon turning a restaurateur and will open a vegan joint in Mumbai. Shahid, on the other hand, is busy with the shooting of his film, Jersey. The film is a remake of the Telugu film and also stars Mrunal Thakur. It is slated to be released on August 28, 2020.

