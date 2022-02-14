Valentine's Day: Anushka Sharma-Virat to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer, 9 couples and their 'Ishq, Mohabbat, Pyaar'

Love is in the air! 14th February, a day dedicated to celebrating love, friendship, and strong bonds is finally here. Today, as you appreciate your significant other, friends, and family and smother them with love, we bring to you nine heartwarming stories from B’town that are all about ‘Ishq, Mohabbat, Pyaar’.

Love At First Sight

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone fell in love with Ranveer when they were shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, however, for the ‘Gully Boy’ actor, it was ‘love at first sight’. Ranveer saw Deepika at an awards function in Macau in 2012. The actor had revealed that he can never forget that first sight when he almost went ‘flat’ being charmed by her beauty. He remembered that ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress wore a silver gown and when a fan asked about it, he had said, "How can one possibly forget the sight?"

Magical Tale

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

What is a proposal without a ring? Nick Jonas left no stones unturned to make his proposal romantic. Reportedly, he closed down a Tiffany & Co store so that he could pick the perfect engagement ring for his ladylove. After a whirlwind romance, on Priyanka’s 36th birthday, Nick popped the question and the diva happily agreed to it. “I got down on one knee, again and I said, ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Jonas had told Vogue.

Childhood Crush

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Ever since the cat has been out of the bag about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship, the actors have made several revelations about their love. Their love story might seem to be fresh in town, however, it isn’t new. They both go way back. Yes, don’t rub your eyes, you read it right! In an interview, when she was asked about her crush, Alia had said, “I am embarrassed to say… but Ranbir,” and then she blushed. She went ahead and said, “and Shah Rukh Khan who is first.” Post this, Anushka Sharma asked her if she put up his posters in the room to which Alia replied, “No No...But, I used to stare at his pictures.”

Healing & Loving

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was going through a rough patch professionally when she met Saif, and everything changed for her. The actors bonded well on the sets of Tashan and that was the beginning of a beautiful love story. "It started out great - I did amazing films. But then for a year, I didn't work. I felt like my career was over; I was told to 're-invent', become size 0. Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it's worse. So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I'd met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker,” Kareena had said. She had recalled how during Tashan shoot the actors used to go on bike rides to spend some quality time. “He helped me heal and love myself," the ‘Good Newwz’ actress shared.

Long Distance Love

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Their love is as strong as an iron pillar! During the first six months of their marriage, the duo only spent 21 days together. Anushka Sharma said that her husband Virat Kohli’s hectic schedules did not allow them to spend a lot of time together in the initial months of their marriage. She had added that sometimes, their trips to each other meant just ‘one meal together’.

Best Friends

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

This pair is definitely unique! With each passing day, their love has doubled and tripled. Akshay and Twinkle have become the most powerful Bollywood couple and just like the couple, their story is also charming. In an old interview, Akshay had revealed that Twinkle had not only added to his wardrobe but also his bank balance. In Akshay’s words, “she has kind of raised me. Whenever I’ve broken down she’s given me emotional support.”

Facebook Romance

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Wondering how this beautiful pair met? Sonam Kapoor had revealed that her friend was actually setting her up with one of Anand Ahuja’s friends who shared the same interests as her. However, the mystery man in question reminded her too much of her brother, leaving no chance to be involved romantically. She further said that it was Anand who later reached out to her through a Facebook message, wanting to know if she was single and would like to date any other friend of his. However, their destiny had something else on their plates. The duo ended up talking for several weeks and when Sonam later asked Anand if he still wanted to introduce her to his friends, he downright refused and said he wanted her all to himself.

Protective partners

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Back in 1988, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that there was a moment in his life when he thought Gauri would die in a hospital. The superstar was just 15 when he lost his father and 26 when his mother passed away. Both were hospitalised when during their last days and this left a huge impact on SRK. So when wife Gauri Khan was in labour before their first child Aryan Khan's birth, SRK freaked out looking at her 'delirious' condition and thought he would lose her.

Romeo Juliet Love

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's love story is a union of two powerful beings. After months of dating, Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the premiere of their film Guru. Abhishek popped the question to his lady love on the balcony of a New York hotel.

