Valentine's Day Special: 5 beautiful romantic films on OTT to enjoy with your partner and feel all the love

Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity for couples to express their love for their partners. On this day, many plan massive surprises and buy meaningful gifts to express their admiration for their loved ones. However, there are also a handful of people who like to spend some quality time with their partners in the comfort of their homes and go on a romantic movie-watching spree. If you're one of those, then this list of love stories to stream on OTT will come in handy. Check it out!

5 romantic films on OTT to enjoy with your partner on Valentine's Day:

1. Barfi

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Director: Anurag Basu

Where to watch: Netflix

Barfi is one of those comforting love stories that will touch the toughest of hearts. The story of a deaf-mute man and his relationships with two girls, including an autistic woman, showcases that love comes in all forms, sometimes from unexpected places.

2. Hasee Toh Phasee

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Neena Kulkarni

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Director: Vinil Mathew

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2014 romantic comedy-drama film Hasee Toh Phasee is an unusual story of a man who falls for the weirdness and the chaos of a female who years for a kind, supporting, and understanding partner like him.

3. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Director: Karan Johar

Where to watch: Prime Video

Despite their contrasting personalities, a couple decided to live with their family before getting married. While they face several hurdles along the way, they eventually realize no one else can love them the way they love each other in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

4. Hum Tum

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Jimmy Sheirgill

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Director: Kunal Kohli

Where to watch: Prime Video

Karan and Rhea try to understand each other and eventually fall in love in Hum Tum. It's a classic love story worth watching with your partners this Valentine's Day.

5. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Where to watch: Zee5

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is one of those evergreen romantic movies that can be watched anytime. Watch this film with your lovely partner and tell them how much they mean to you.

