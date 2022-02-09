Valentine's Week Special: Arjun-Gabriella, Karan-Bipasha and more reveal ‘All Things Love'

The season of love is here! The month of February is all about love that gives all an opportunity to appreciate close ones and continue to grow strong with them. On Valentine’s week, Pinkvilla exclusively got in touch with the most loved up couples in Bollywood. From Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades to Karan Singh Grover- Bipasha Basu and others discussed their ups and downs and struggles they have faced along the way. They also revealed secrets about one another and spoke about how their love has grown stronger over the years.

Arjun Rampal spoke about how his girlfriend Gabriella was nervous about embracing motherhood. He tells Pinkvilla, “She was very confused about motherhood and if she wanted to have a child or not. She didn't know if she'll be able to take that kind of responsibility.” Speaking about how strong their love is, Gabriella says, “We are very solid and we are very protected in our love and we don't need any more validation than that.”

Meanwhile, Bhavana Pandey talks about the ups and downs she and Chunky faced. “Apprehensions were only him being from a film family because I come from a middle-class, professional family.” Chunky reveals how he fell in love with Bhavana and knew from the beginning itself that she was the one he wanted to spend his entire life with. The actor tells us, “She was the only girl I ever wanted to marry. I just knew this was the girl I wanted to start my life with”.

Pinkvilla's All Things Love series will feature Bhavna, Chunky Panday, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal.

