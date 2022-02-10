Valentine's Week Throwback: When Virat Kohli said he'd act in his biopic if Anushka Sharma starred with him

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of the most talked-about couples in the industry. The couple, who had tied the knot in December 2017 after dating each other for a couple of years, have never missed a chance to dish out major relationship goals. Anushka and Virat have got each other’s back in good times and bad and have reinstated everyone’s faith in true love. And while Anushka is often seen heaping praises for the Indian cricketer, we stumbled across a throwback interview of Virat with renowned football star Sunil Chetri wherein he spoke about how he thanked his stars that he met Anushka and also revealed that he would be willing to act in his own biopic if the leading actress alongside him was none other than his love, Anushka.

At one point, Sunil asked Virat a question, adding that it was from his wife. He asked that if tomorrow a biopic is made on Virat Kohli and if ‘Anushka the actor’ agrees to do the role of ‘Anushka the wife’, would Virat be willing to act his own self in the movie. Without hesitation, Virat said, ‘With Anushka I’d definitely do the biopic myself.’ Apart from this, the two famous sports personalities had quite an interesting conversation on Instagram live.

Check the live:

Virat Kohli said that his life completely changed after Anushka came into his life. He also added he ‘thanks god with both his hands’ for having found Anushka. The sheer amount of love and respect that he has for his woman was quite lucid in this interview.

