Vande Mataram Song Out: Tiger Shroff evokes patriotic spirit ahead of I-Day; Disha Patani in awe of his voice

Actor Tiger Shroff's first Hindi song Vande Mataram is finally out and the music video showcases his love for India ahead of Independence Day. The Baaghi 3 actor released the video and as soon as he did, his rumoured girlfriend reacted to it with an endearing comment on his voice. Teaming up with Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger sang this song. Earlier, the actor had shared a snippet with a poster as he teased fans with a glimpse.

Taking to his social media handle, Tiger penned a note and wrote, "This one’s dedicated to our glorious nation and its people. It has been an unexplainable journey to make this happen. With great honour and pride, I present to you my first ever Hindi song-#VandeMataram This will always be very special and close to my heart." The song showcases Tiger dancing his heart out in white attire, going over mountains, runways and ships to pay a tribute to India ahead of Independence Day. Seeing the video and hearing Tiger sing, Disha wrote, "Such beautiful voice. nailed it."

Take a look:

Not just Disha, other stars like Khushboo Patani, Nikitin Dheer and other celebs lauded the Baaghi 3 star and his effort to croon the song dedicated to his motherland. The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra and penned by Kaushal Kishore. The video is directed by Remo D'Souza and the choreography is by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty. Previously, Tiger has crooned songs like Casanova and Unbelievable. This is his first Hindi song.

Fans too reacted to it. A fan wrote, "Fabulous, Congratulations on your First Salute to Nation(Hindustaan). Breathing this song." Another lauded Tiger and wrote, "This guy will always impress us with his excellent grip in every thing.....Tiger u are fabulous...you are just a inspiration to everyone...you are marvelous...this song brought me goosebumps....It's extremely flowless....keep on shining."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. It is slated to release in December 2021. He also has Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

