Vanvaas: Nana Patekar says ‘he would have killed someone’ or ‘gone mad’ if not for acting; rejects idea of retirement from film industry

Nana Patekar has been one of the most respected actors in the film industry, with an honest personality. Stepping his foot into showbiz more than four decades ago, he is still filled with passion to work more and thrive. Recently, he discussed his retirement plans with his former co-star and friend Anil Kapoor and mentioned that he doesn't know what he will do apart from work as he might kill someone.

Nana Patekar sat down to talk with Anil Kapoor about promoting his upcoming Vanvaas. During the conversation, they broached several heartfelt topics and possible retirement plans. Anil asked the 73-year-old if he had ever planned for retirement. Patekar was stumped for a moment and questioned the concept or idea of retirement.

He mentioned how he can't retire where there is a lot of 'pollution' indicating the chaos of the modern world, and said, "Have you ever thought of retiring? How can I retire? There is so much happening in Agal-Bagal (around us), so much pollution, so much suffocation." It highlighted how the actor finds a purpose and satisfaction in his life from acting.

He admitted in a confident tone that it's the way he sees the future because he doesn't know how he might function without work, whether behind or in front of the camera. He explained, "We would have died. We would have gone mad. We would have killed someone. This is what we have. We can remove whatever we have. What would have happened to us?" He also gave an insight with his response into how work has become an inseparable part of his life and significant for his sanity.

The Rajneeti actor turned the same question to Kapoor, known for his fitness and hardworking attitude at the age of 67. The latter was confused on how to frame his response for a while as Patekar quipped that it would be 'difficult' for the Animal actor to retire because people at his home won't be able to tolerate him, and Anil agreed, creating a light moment.

Vanvaas is produced, written, and directed by Gadar 2 fame Anil Sharma. It stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma and is set to release on December 20, 2024.

