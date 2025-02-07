Vardaan Massey Birthday: When dad and actor Vikrant Massey inked son’s name on his hand in sweetest gesture

Actor Vikrant Massey, who welcomed his son Vardaan Massey on February 7, 2024, is now celebrating his first birthday. To mark the occasion, we take a trip down memory lane and recall when Vikrant got a tattoo of his son’s name. On Instagram Stories, he had once shared a close-up look at the tattoo.

Vikrant Massey, a couple of months post Vardaan Massey's birth, took to Instagram to share a photo of his arm, on which 'Vardaan' and '7-2-2024' were inked. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Addition or addiction? I love them both (red heart emoji)."

Earlier, Vikrant and Sheetal revealed the name of their baby with a post on Instagram. They shared an adorable family picture giving a partial glimpse of the baby. He wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him Vardaan!!!"

Announcing the birth of their child, the couple shared the news on Instagram in a joint statement. The note read, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Vikrant Massey referred to his son, Vardaan, as his "biggest stress buster" and expressed, “I think I love him.” When asked about his routine after returning home from work, he shared that he first washes his hands, feet, and face before cuddling with his son.

Earlier, during an interview with GQ, Vikrant spoke about his new role as a father, describing it as "the best role of my life," one that would last a lifetime.

He mentioned that he was eager to take each day as it came and wanted to stay nimble and adaptable in a rapidly changing world. He emphasized that his priority was ensuring his baby’s health, while he was also enjoying every moment of fatherhood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in The Sabarmati Report. The film also starred Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.