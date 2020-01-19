Varun Badola on Ranveer Singh in '83: 'He can’t get Kapil Dev's bowling action as perfectly as I can'

Varun Badola expresses his love for cricket and lauds Ranveer Singh for acing Kapil Dev's look in his upcoming film '83. However, he claims that the actor cannot pull off Kapil Dev's bowling action as perfectly as he does.

Television actor Varun Badola, popularly known for his roles in Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Koshish, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and more marked his big screen debut with Emraan Hashmi starrer Azhar. The actor played a brief role in the film for the love of cricket and is now looking forward to 's '83 which pays tribute to the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and recreates the 1983 World Cup Win on the celluloid through the lens of director Kabir Khan.

In an interview with Times of India, Varun declared his love for the sport. He was all praises for Ranveer Singh and said that the actor has aced Kapil Dev's look. However, Varun claimed that despite the fact that Ranveer looks quite convincing as the legendary cricketer, there's no one who can pull off Kapil Dev's bowling action as perfectly as he can. Varun revealed that he has had the same bowling action since childhood. S Sreesanth too pointed out the same in a friendly match and commented that his bowling looks exactly similar to that of Kapil Dev's, he recollected.

Varun said that he is still in touch with most of the players of the 1983 World Cup winning team. He took a few names and stated that he is in friendly terms with Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, and Sandeep Patil. He also remembered playing with Kapil Dev. Varun recollected an incident where he played a tennis ball cricket tournament with him in Goa. The actor talked about Kapil Dev's fitness at the age of 54 that left him awestruck! He recollected how the cricketer ran at that age and stated that Kapil Dev was born to be an athlete!

Also Read: ’83: Ranveer Singh introduces Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal; Calls him ‘Dynamic’

Credits :Times Of India

Read More