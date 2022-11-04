‘Varun brought out a side in me that I didn’t know existed’: Janhvi Kapoor on working with him in Bawaal

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Mili, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. Mili is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. It features Janhvi in a key role alongside actor Sunny Kaushal. The trailer of the film depicts the struggles of a woman who is stuck in a freezer and is fighting to stay alive. Will she be successful in her mission? Then, watch out for the film in the theatres near you and let us know in the comments section below. While Janhvi is busy promoting her film ‘Mili’ nowadays, we have come across a revelation wherein the Dhadak actor opened up about her upcoming film Bawaal. Bawaal is slated to release next year and features actors Janhvi and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

After winding up the promotions of Mili, she will resume her work for Bawaal — a film that is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Janhvi Kapoor on working with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal In a conversation with news agency Press Trust of India, Janhvi Kapoor opened up on how she feels to work with Varun and what is her equation to work with Dhawan. She told PTI, “I had a blast with Varun. He is a bundle of energy. And he brought out a side in me which I didn’t know existed,” Janhvi said, adding that he advised her to take up “more commercial and massy films”. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film Bawaal is slated to hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Janhvi Kapoor on working under Nitesh Tiwari for Bawaal The 25-year-old actor said working with Tiwari has affirmed her faith in her abilities. “Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person,” she said to PTI. Janhvi added to PTI, “And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more.”