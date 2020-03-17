Varun Dhawan accidentally shares a still from Coolie No. 1 during his dubbing session; See PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Varun Dhawan has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle during his dubbing session for Coolie No. 1. However, he accidentally shares a still from the movie in the same. Take a look.

is one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood. He is currently hogging the limelight for his upcoming movie Coolie No. 1. The Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the entire world and the Bollywood film industry has also been adversely affected by it. The progressions of Coolie No. 1 have also come to a halt because of the same. As per the latest order, all shoots, promotions, and releases of films, TV shows, etc. will be suspended from 19th to 31st March.

In the midst of all this, the Street Dancer 3D actor has tried to complete all his pending work within these two days. Today, Varun has shared a picture on his Instagram handle in which he is seen busy with a dubbing session for Coolie No. 1. But what has caught our attention is the still from the movie which is visible in the background. There is no doubt that it happens to be a scene from the comedy-drama which Varun has accidentally shared while taking the selfie.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Coolie No. 1, the movie features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. It has been directed by David Dhawan and is an official remake of the 1995 movie of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Although the movie’s release date is slated to be May 1, 2020, this may be suspended owing to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Coolie No 1 star Varun Dhawan spotted at dubbing session in spite of COVID 19)

Credits :Instagram

Read More