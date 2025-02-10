Varun Dhawan admits ‘war isn’t easy’ and his latest PIC from Border 2 sets will make you believe him

Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for Sunny Deol-led Border 2. The shooting for the war drama began just a couple of months ago, and the actor joined the team last month in January in Jhansi. Most recently, Dhawan posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse as he endured injury while shooting a war sequence.

In his Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of his arm with bruises on it. He added the song Consistency in the background and stated, "Few of the many bruises this week. War isn’t easy." In response to this, a fan replied to the story expressing their concern and wrote, "Take care, Vduuu."

Check out Varun Dhawan's post from Border 2 sets

It was last month in January that the producers shared a photo with Varun as he kick-started the shoot for the war drama film. The photo featured the actor holding the clapper board while he posed with the producers, Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Shiv Chanana. The director of Border 2, Anurag Singh, was also seen standing with them.

"Action, grit, and patriotism! Actor Varun Dhawan begins the #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi, with producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana and director Anurag Singh leading the way on January 23, 2026. Get ready for an unforgettable saga!" the post was captioned.

The Baby John actor also shared the post on his Instagram stories and expressed, “A new beginning with a very hard-working team. Jai Hind. #Border2.”

The post shared by the team

Pinkvilla exclusively reported last year about Varun coming on board for the film alongside Sunny Deol. According to sources close to the development, “Border 2 is the biggest film of Indian cinema in the making, and the team is making it even bigger with the casting by getting Varun Dhawan to play a major role in the tale with Sunny Deol.”

The insider further added that the Border franchise holds a special place in the heart of the audience, and the casting of Sunny and Varun in the sequel is sure to elevate the appeal even further.

The film also features Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles and is poised to release on January 26, 2026.