Varun Dhawan advises Sara Ali Khan THIS on his live session; Ananya Panday gatecrashes to promote Gehraiyaan

Varun Dhawan has a knack for making the headlines and often grabs attention for his goofiness. And today, the Humpty Sharma Ki Duhania actor grabbed the attention as he went live on social media to have a candid conversation with his fans. During his live session, Varun was seen interacting with his Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan and gave her a million dollar advice. And while Sara and Varun’s chemistry won hearts, Ananya Panday also made a guest appearance during the live session and left the fans in awe.

It so happened that Varun and Sara were seen having a fun time during the live session. During their conversation, Varun gave a special advice to Sara and said, “Never play yourself on screen”. And while they were having a fun time during the conversation, Ananya Panday was seen gatecrashing their live session and was seen promoting her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. To this, the Student of The Year actor told Ananya, “Stop trying to plug in your film”. However, he later sent best wishes to the team of Shakun Batra directorial and sang praises for Ananya and Deepika for how they have been promoting Gehraiyaan.

Check out their conversation here:

Meanwhile, Varun also spoke about his personal life on social media and after a fan quizzed her about how his life has been after marrying Natasha Dalal. To note, Varun married Natasha in a grand ceremony on January 24, 2021. He said, “It’s pretty good. She kept me pretty sane in the lockdown and pandemic. Pretty happy with it”.

