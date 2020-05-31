Varun Dhawan is all smiles as he celebrates his niece Niara Dhawan's birthday amid lockdown; See Photos

Varun Dhawan treated fans with some adorable pictures with his niece Niara Dhawan as he celebrated the cute munchkins birthday. Check it out

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some have been flaunting their baking skills, some are sharing some throwback pictures. Talking about , the actor is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown. From sharing his lockdown playlist to throwback pictures, the actor has his social media game on point. But due to the lockdown, the Kalank actor is missing his regular life routine that is shooting on sets.

Varun, who never fails to treat fans with some post or picture on his Instagram account, was a bit busy yesterday as he was celebrating his niece Niara's birthday. The baby girl is the daughter of Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan and granddaughter of filmmaker David Dhawan. Sharing two adorable pictures with this cute munchkin, Varun wrote, "happybday." In the first picture, we can see little Niara is pampering Varun who is all smiles while the kid id doing so, whereas, in the second photo, we can see Varun cutting the birthday cake with the birthday girl. These two pictures show what a great bond the Badlapur actor shares with his niece.

As soon as Varun posted the pictures, his buddy and actor commented, "Jigar ka tukda", whereas his Dilwale co-star Varun Sharma showered hearts on the post.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. He will now feature in Coolie No. 1 in which he has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

