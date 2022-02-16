Varun Dhawan is all smiles in his serene selfie in the lap of nature; PIC

Varun Dhawan is one of the most dashing actors in the industry, and there is no denying that. He enjoys a massive following on his Instagram where he often shares glimpses of his life and also delights his fans with his gorgeous pictures. Well, what can we say - the devilishly handsome actor sure knows his angles. Just a few hours ago, he shared a beautiful selfie on his Instagram with his fans and it is sure to bring a huge smile to your face.

In the selfie that Varun Dhawan shared on his Instagram, the ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actor looked quite adorable. Right in the lap of nature, with a mighty tree right behind him and greenery surrounding him, the selfie gave supremely peaceful and serene vibes. Varun, whose face was a cute addition to this picturesque location, looked handsome. He sported a colourful tie and dye hoodie that looked perfect for the occasion. He also sported a stubble that gave him a raw look. However, what we loved the most about the picture were his sweet, sparkling eyes and his genuine smile.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun's upcoming films for 2022 include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 24 this year. He is also a part of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty.

