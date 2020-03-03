Varun Dhawan is all smiles while reading actor Rajendra Kumar's autobiography titled Jubilee Kumar; See pics

Recently, we came across a picture of Varun Dhawan where the actor is posing with a book titled Jubilee Kumar which is an autobiography on the actor Rajendra Kumar.

The team had celebrated a wrap-up party recently after they came back to the city. The actors looked super stylish in their outfits. While Varun Dhawan looked dapper in an orange and white ensemble, Sara Ali Khan kept it simple yet stylish. The party was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Karisma Kapoor and others were spotted at the wrap-up bash.

Recently, we came across a picture of Varun where the actor is posing with a book titled Jubilee Kumar. For the uninitiated, Rajendra Kumar is called Jubilee Kumar because he was one such actor who gave some very successful films that ran for as long as 25 weeks in theatres. It was between 1959 and 1966 that he reached the peak of his career and acquired the name of Jubilee Kumar which will be his for the times to come. Varun donning a white t-shirt and blue denim looks happy on reading the actor's autobiography. From Varun's expression, we can make out that he is enjoying reading the book and is engrossed in it.

Talking about Coolie No 1, it is an official remake of Govinda and Karisma’s 1995 comedy film of the same name. Coolie No 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. The principal photography began on 8 August 2019 in Bangkok.

