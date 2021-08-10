Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor to put on their dancing shoes in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’? Find out

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been in showbiz for almost a decade now. Throughout his years in the industry, the actor has featured in several commercial films. The October actor will be soon seen in the Raj Mehta directorial, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The film will portray the story of two couples from two different generations and will feature Anil Kapoor, , and Kiara Advani as well. According to a report, Varun will be soon shooting for an entertaining number in the film.

According to a source close to ETimes, Varun will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor in this fun party song in the movie. The actor has been practicing for the same in a studio. The source reportedly shared, “After having wrapped ‘Bhediya’, has diverted all his attention to ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. He has been prepping for this song for some time now and prefers to rehearse at a studio that is close to his home. Varun Dhawan will match steps with Anil Kapoor for this party song. They are expected to start shooting for this song by the end of August.”

The song has been choreographed by Adil and will be shot on Anil and Varun in a studio in Mumbai. Although the film will feature yesteryear actress Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, it is still uncertain if they will share screen space with Anil and Varun in the entertainment number.

Apart from ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, Varun has several upcoming films. This includes the horror drama, ‘Bhediya’ opposite Kriti Sanon, and Sajid Nadiadwala fronted ‘Sanki’. He will also appear in the Sriram Raghavan directorial, ‘Ekkis’, which will be based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Kheterpal.

