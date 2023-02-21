Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher win the internet with their bond at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; Watch VIDEO

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards ceremony of this year had some of the most popular faces of Bollywood and the South Indian film industry in attendance. Some of the finest talents from both the industry, who delivered the best performances in 2022, have been honored at the prestigious event, organized in memory of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. Varun Dhawan and Anupam Kher , who attended the awards night in Mumbai, are now winning the internet with their special bond.

The young crowd puller, who attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards in Mumbai on Monday night, bonded with senior actor Anupam Kher, whom he met at the event. Varun Dhawan touched Kher's feet as they met, and the duo hugged each other and posed together for pictures. The senior actor kissed Varun Dhawan's forehead and showered him with blessings, in return. Vaun and Anupam's heartwarming bond is now winning the internet. The netizens are heaping praises on Varun for the respect and love he has shown toward the senior actor.

Varun Dhawan wins Critics Best Actor award for Bhediya

The young Bollywood star won the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards this year for his stellar performance in the 2022-released horror comedy Bhediya. The Amar Kaushik directorial featured Varun Dhawan in the role of Bhaskar, a young man who develops the power to transform into a werewolf after he was attacked by another beast of the same bread.

Anupam Kher wins big at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

The much-loved actor, who won hearts with his stellar performance in the blockbuster movie The Kashmir Files, won the award for Most Versatile Actor of the Year at the Dadasaheb Phalke awards. The movie, which is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the award for Best Film, at the prestigious ceremony.