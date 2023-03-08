Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's much acclaimed Sui Dhaaga - Made In India to release in China on 31st March

Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, directed by Sharat Kataria and starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, is a heartwarming film, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of Indians being self-dependent to achieve their goals. This Yash Raj Films production got a lot of love and acclaim in India when it released back in 2018. The biggest news today is that this Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer based on the universal theme of self-reliance, is now gearing up for a grand release in China, on the 31st of March, 2023.

Sui Dhaaga - Made In China Will Look To Change Tides For Indian Films In China

Over a dozen Indian films have had a release in China and while some films have gone onto do blistering business over the course of their run in the Middle Kingdom, some have faltered from their very first weekend. The last Indian film to release in China, English Vinglish, was also based on a very universal theme but could not do big business and ended up as one of the lowest grossing full-fledged Indian film releases in the country. It is hoped that Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, changes the tides and proves to be a welcome success for an Indian film in China so that it can open the gates for more Indian films to release there, in the future.

The Welcome News Of Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Releasing In China Has Made The Makers Very Happy

Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, Yash Raj Films, was ecstatic about the latest development of their much loved film releasing in China. He said, “We are pleased to announce that our beautiful love story on self-empowerment, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India, will have its release in China on March 31, 2023! The film touched the hearts of people when it released in India and given its universal theme of how every human being should be self-reliant to fulfil their dreams, it should resonate in China too! We are hopeful that our film with its strong core values will appeal to audiences in China who have historically connected with stories that celebrate the undying human spirit”

Producer Maneesh Sharma, who has always believed in strong film stories based on universal themes, that have the power to resonate with people from across the globe said, "As a film-maker, I have always believed that some stories are universal in their appeal and can transcend language and geographies. For me, Sui Dhaaga - Made In India is one such. While it is a love story steeped in Indian roots and values, it is pure heartwarming cinema that got so much love when it released in India and I’m hopeful it will melt the hearts of audiences in China too. Indian youth are dream-chasers and if we look at China, they are also the same. So, I feel our simple, feel-good love story of two aspiring entrepreneurs will connect with people in that country. I’m eager to see the reaction in China. Historically, they have loved uplifting stories about human emotions and rooted for underdogs to win the day. I’m hopeful they will love the theme of how self-reliance can aid people to achieve their goals.”

Cinema Is A Very Powerful Medium And Backing It Is Extremely Critical

Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, encapsulates India's Father Of The Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of self dependency to achieve one's goals. The film revolves around a tailor and his embroiderer wife, who team up to fulfil their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs. Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Kataria previously collaborated on the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and that film went onto win the prestigious Indian National Award. If this film strikes a chord with the Chinese locals, it will just be an icing on the cake for the film that has already heaped so much of praise and love in its country of origin. Cinema has the power to transcend boundaries and it is a medium for cross-cultural exchange. As a country, we must realise that cinema indeed is one of India's greatest soft powers and backing it is extremely critical for the greater good of the nation.

Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, releases in China on the 31st of March, 2023.

