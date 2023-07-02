Varun Dhawan and Atlee's untitled action entertainer gets a release date; Details inside

In May 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to inform its readers that Varun Dhawan has teamed up with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani for an action entertainer. Now, the release date of the yet-to-be-titled film has been released. Netizens are quite excited to watch Varun in an action avatar. The actor, who is currently busy with Raj & DK's Citadel, will start shooting for Atlee's next in early August.

Details about Varun Dhawan's action entertainer revealed

Varun has time and again managed to prove his mettle as an actor. He started off his journey in showbiz with Karan Johar's Student of the Year and since then, he has been doing diverse characters and entertaining his audience. Now, his film with Atlee is all set to hit theatres on May 31, 2024. The film will be directed by Kalees. Varun took to his Instagram story and wrote, "#VD18 May 31st 2024 in theatres."

Earlier, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and large than life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe." The source also said that the female lead and antagonist will be locked soon.

Meanwhile, Atlee is currently busy in the post-production of Jawan. He has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time and there's a lot of curiosity amongst the audience. The film was earlier slated to release on June 2 but the makers postponed it further. Now, it will release on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. On the other hand, Varun has Bawaal in the pipeline. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial also stars Janhvi Kapoor. The film will release on Prime Video in July this year. He also has Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

