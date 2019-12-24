Varun Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan to reunite for a sequel to Dishoom? Here’s what we know

Post Coolie No.1, Varun Dhawan will start shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Me Lele co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani,

is an actor par excellence and we say this because as much as we love him in comic roles such as Main Tera Hero, we equally love him in films such as October and Badlapur. As we speak, Varun is busy with the shooting of David Dhawann’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and while the shooting of the film kick-started in Bangkok, the two are currently shooting in Mumbai for the film. Now as per the latest round of reports, Varun Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan are all set to reunite with a sequel to the 2016 action comedy film Dishoom. That’s right!

According to a report in Mirror, “Rohit has been working on multiple ideas for his next directorial for a while now. One of them was a plot that had the potential of taking the buddy cop franchise forward.” Post Rohit was ready the first draft, he recently narrated the first draft to Varun and Sajid, both of whom have green lit the project. Now we all know that Dishoom was about getting a cricketer to the field, and the sequel will “follow the espionage film template Template with Varun’s character, Junaid, on a mission to track a threat.” Talking about the 2016 action comedy film Dishoom, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandes and John Abraham in lead roles.



As per reports, the sequel will be shot in India and abroad and Rohit will go on a recce with his team early next year as he wants to take the film on the floors towards the second half of 2020. Post Coolie No.1, Varun Dhawan will start shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Me Lele co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, and also Sriram Raghavan’s biopic on the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

