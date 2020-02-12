Varun Dhawan and Disha Patani's BTS videos from California shoot are all things fun; Watch
These two stars have been generating a buzz on social media like no other. While Varun Dhawan recently hit the box office with Street Dancer 3D, Disha Patani turned up the heat in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, thanks to fan clubs, we got a sneak peek of what Varun and Sharddha are up to in California. For the unversed, Varun and Dishya are in the sunny US state and have been shooting a commerical. Today, a BTS video surfaced on the Internet and both the actors can be seen in between their shot.
In the video, Dishya can be seen sitting inside a sky blue open car as Varun Dhawan takes on the role of a mechanic. From the looks of it, Varun can be seen fixing the car's tyre as Dishya longingly looks. In another shared by their fan clubs, Varun and Dishya can be seen posing under the California Route 66 sign.
Thanks to fan clubs, we also got to see the stars have some fun as Varun can be seen asking Shraddha whether it is her first time in California. To this, the actress replies, 'How many times are you going to keep asking me that?" The 'Kalank' star naturally seems excited and so does Disha.
Check out Varun and Disha's BTS videos below from their California shoot:
Varun as Mechanic? #bts from New Brand Shoot #DishaPatani #VarunDhawan @DishPatani @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/1PGaqe7aKg
— _dishaniansworld_ (@raghav2520) February 11, 2020
Cuties @DishPatani @Varun_dvn #DishaPatani #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/EKJ9JdXw6S
— Disha Patani Fan Club (@satyam20157) February 10, 2020
Aww... So Cute They are Together
@Varun_dvn and @DishPatani shoot for a commercial #DishaPatani #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/UiIW0FWRXm
— Disha Patani Fan Club (@satyam20157) February 10, 2020
Disha and Varun @DishPatani @Varun_dvn #DishaPatani #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/Vg5qxaOigP
— Disha Patani Fan Club (@satyam20157) February 10, 2020
Do you think Disha and Varun make for a good onscreen couple? Let us know in the comments below.
