Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal all set for a summer wedding in May 2020? Deets Inside

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding date has been in the news the whole of last year and well, here they are back in the news. Read on to find out more.

and girlfriend Natasha Dalal have been in the news for the longest time now, courtesy their marriage reports. And now, a producer got talking to a website and revealed that the two of them have plans to get married in May this year and have a lavish summer wedding in Goa. Reports about the same have been doing the rounds for a long time, and the celebrations will span over a week. In fact, the report also claimed that many Bollywood stars have already been asked to keep dates vacant for their wedding sometime between second and third week of May 2020.

Further, the report also stated that Varun and Natasha's wedding is not going to be a secret one like many other Bollywood weddings recently, and while Bollywood will be going all out for this one, the dates are yet to be known and have been kept a secret. The wedding is to happen either at a beach resort of a luxury hotel in Goa, similar to his brother Rohit Dhawan's wedding to Jaanvi, who got married at Park Hyatt, Goa.

On the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for the third instalment of Remo Dsouza's film, as Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24, 2020. The movie will also co-star , and after that, he is also looking at Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan followed by Mr. Lele in January 2021.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

