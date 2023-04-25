Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal return to Mumbai after celebrating the actor’s 36th birthday-WATCH

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan turned 36 yesterday, and birthday wishes poured in from his friends, family members and fans on social media. His co-stars and colleagues from the film industry such as Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and many others took to their social media accounts to wish Varun on his birthday. Later on Monday, Varun shared some lovely pictures from his birthday celebration with his wife Natasha Dalal, and their friends in Thailand. Now, post celebrating his birthday, Natasha and Varun have returned to Mumbai.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal return to Mumbai after celebrating the actor’s birthday in Thailand

After enjoying the beach-themed birthday celebration in Thailand, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have returned to Mumbai. The lovebirds were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening and they were seen making their way to the exit. Varun and Natasha engaged in a conversation, and they walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Natasha opted for a chic, relaxed look, and was seen in a white crop top layered with a light green shirt and matching loose pants. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was seen in a blue-and-white chequered shirt paired with black track pants. Check out the video below!

Varun Dhawan’s 36th birthday celebration

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared a series of pictures from his birthday celebration in Thailand. The first picture showed him getting ready to cut a chocolate cake while his wife Natasha Dalal stands behind him. Other pictures showed them enjoying on the beach! While Varun and Natasha pose on a swing at the beach in one pic, another one shows them posing with their friends. Varun Dhawan wore a white shirt, matching pants, and a beige hat, while Natasha looked chic in a white bralette, matching shorts and a lilac shrug. “Bday with the best crew Thank u for all the wishes. 36 begins,” wrote Varun Dhawan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan recites a Telugu dialogue from Samantha's Shaakuntalam in an unseen video from Citadel sets