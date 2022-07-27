Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are having ‘time pass Bawaal’ on sets; Watch video

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal is one of the most-anticipated films. The movie was announced in April this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for Chhichhore. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Recently, Janhvi and Varun wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of the film and now the duo who were filming for Bawaal in Poland have announced the wrap-up.

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are gearing up for their upcoming film Bawaal and have been shooting in Europe. The duo is having a lot of Bawaal shooting together and are often giving glimpses of their onset fun on social media. Speaking of which, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and shared a fun video from the sets in which he is seen annoying Janhvi. The actor captioned the video as “Set pe time pass Bawaal.”

In the video, Varun is seen taking out Janhvi’s slipper which annoys her. She then asks Varun to put it back. Recently, the actors wrapped up the Poland schedule of the film. The Student Of The Year actor shared dreamy pictures and captioned them: "Hawaayein. Finished another sched in krakow now on to the next #BAWAAL." While Dhawan posed in style, Janhvi looked adorable. The two stars are also clicked when seated on a rusted old truck. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film will be shot in India and abroad. It is a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi's characters to travel across multiple countries.

For the unversed, ‘Bawaal’ marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his recent release JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Besides, he will also be seen trying his hands on the horror-comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

Talking about Janhvi, the 25-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry which will be premiering on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi, for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.