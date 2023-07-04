Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal’s teaser to release on THIS date

Bollywood heartthrobs Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor shared a romantic still from their upcoming movie Bawaal on social media. The much-anticipated film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been generating buzz due to its unique premise and is set to create history as the first Indian film to premiere at the iconic Eiffel Tower. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bawaal will have a grand world premiere at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Bawaal teaser to release tomorrow

Bawaal brings Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time together on screen. Fans are eager to see their chemistry in this Sajid Nadiadwala production. The photograph posted by Varun Dhawan showcases the sizzling chemistry between the two stars. In the picture, Dhawan is seen hugging Kapoor from behind, portraying a glimpse of their on-screen romance. The fresh pairing of the duo looks undeniably adorable and has left fans eagerly anticipating more. Varun and Janhvi uploaded the photo with the caption, "Tum pyaar karna deta toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte #Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12." In the photo, they sport a casual look as Varun wore a blue checkered shirt, and Janhvi wore a pink dress. Fans expressed their excitement and showered compliments on the fresh pairing of the actors.

Take a look at the photo posted by Varun Dhawan here:

About Bawaal

Bawaal also marks the reunion of Said Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after their National Award-Winning outing, Chhichhore. The anticipation surrounding Bawaal continues to grow, thanks to the charm and talent of its lead actors and the unique setting of its premiere. While, it was initially announced that the film will release in October, recently, the makers announced it will release on OTT in July. As fans eagerly await further updates and the eventual release of the film, the romantic still shared by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has further fueled their excitement, leaving them yearning for more glimpses into this captivating love story.

