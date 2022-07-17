Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Krakow schedule of Bawaal; Share dreamy PICS

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal is one of the most-anticipated films. The movie was announced in April this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for Chhichhore. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Recently, Janhvi and Varun wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of the film and now the duo who were filming for Bawaal in Poland have announced the wrap-up.

The Student Of The Year actress shared dreamy pictures and captioned them: "Hawaayein. Finished another sched in krakow now on to the next #BAWAAL." While Dhawan poses in style, Janhvi looks adorable. The two stars are also clicked when seated on a rusted old truck. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film will be shot in India and abroad. It is a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi's characters to travel across multiple countries. For the unversed, Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Dhawan and Kapoor.

Check out Varun and Janhvi's PICS:

In April, Dhawan announced the film on his social media handles and wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo. He will star in the horror film, Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead. Whereas Janhvi will feature in Good Luck Jerry, Mr And Mrs Mahi, and Mili.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan to do ‘Bawaal’ in Poland as they wrap the Amsterdam schedule in style; PIC