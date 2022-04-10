Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal goes on floors in Lucknow

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to collaborate for Nitesh Tiwari's next, Bawaal, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and marks the first outing of the two Bollywood celebrities together, will hit the big screen on April 7, 2023. Earlier today, the makers announced that the film has gone on floors in Lucknow. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer took to her social media to share the official announcement with their fans and followers.

Sharing a picture of the clapboard, she captioned it, "#Bawaal Happiness begins. Missing Sajid Sir effervescent smile & @wardakhannadiadwala hug as the shoot begins with awesome humans and actors @varundvn & @janhvikapoor".

Check it out:

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the film will be shot in India and abroad. “The film goes on floors in India as the team will be shooting at 3 cities in India, including Lucknow. The film is essentially a timeless love story that requires the characters of Varun and Janhvi to travel to multiple countries. Sajid and Nitesh have decided to set a major portion of the film in Europe and have already locked in on as many as five European countries."

On March 30th, Dhawan shared an official poster on his Instagram and wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

For director Nitesh Tiwari, this will be his second outing with producer Sajid after 2019's blockbuster film, Chhichhore which starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Mili in the pipeline.

