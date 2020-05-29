Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s ‘rehearsal bloopers’ are all about collisions and ‘first class’ moments; WATCH

Kiara Advani shared a rehearsal blooper video with Varun Dhawan on Instagram that reveals a few mishaps that happened while performing Sun Saathiya.

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, no new films are releasing in Bollywood. However, a few days back, and Kiara Advani shared a video of their dance routine on ABCD 2 song Sun Saathiya and mesmerised fans with their sizzling chemistry. The adorable duo was seen performing their routine seamlessly and they won the hearts of fans with their chemistry. But, in order to nail their act, Kiara and Varun went through a series of mishaps and collisions and a video of it was shared as proof.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara dropped the ‘rehearsal bloopers’ video in which we get a glimpse of what went into shooting the performance in Sun Saathiya by the two. In the video, first, we get to see Varun and Kiara trying to perform a step when the latter ends up accidentally bumping her head into the Kalank actor’s nose. Next up, they go ahead with ‘Take Two’ wherein Varun and Kiara are seen dedicatedly performing their routine. But, not without a hilarious ‘blooper.’ We get to see the moment when Varun almost dropped Kiara.

Post this, we see how perfectly the two stars recover and perform their dance on Sun Saathiya seamlessly. However, the hilarious blooper moments are even more amazing to watch than the performance as we get to see the goofy side of Varun and Kiara together and we sure wish to see it in a movie someday too.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s blooper video:

Meanwhile, their dance routine video has been a hit with fans. Their chemistry left everyone in awe and many fans rooted to see them in a film together. On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Shershaah with while Varun is gearing up for the release of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer and was supposed to release on May 1, 2020. But, it was postponed owing to the lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

