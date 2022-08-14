Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo to re-release in cinema halls on Independence Day

Here's a good news for Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani fans as their highly-anticipated movie JugJugg Jeeyo is going to be re-released in cinema halls on Independence Day, i.e. 15th August. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in key roles. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz. The comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

JugJugg Jeeyo will be screened with limited shows across the country in the coming week to bring back the audience on holidays like Independence Day, Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami. The film is seeing a re-release in the 8th week, despite the OTT premiere. For those unaware, Varun and Kiara's JugJugg Jeeyo was released on 24th June and has already premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22. The film collected approximately Rs 80 crore in India upon its release in June 2022.

Recently, the makers and star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo attended the success bash of the film. Producer Karan Johar hosted the success bash for JugJugg Jeeyo at his residence in Mumbai. It was attended by Varun, Kiara, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, director Raj Mehta, and CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta.

JugJugg Jeeyo is tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post-marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu.

