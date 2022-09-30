Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya teaser out; Trailer to release on October 19

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be soon seen in Bhediya. Today, the makers announced the trailer release date and along with it also shared the teaser. Varun shared the teaser on his Instagram handle. He also mentioned that the trailer will be releasing on 19th October and the film is slated to release on 25th November. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and also features Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in the pivotal role.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya is a comedy horror film. The teaser opens with Varun’s voice in the background and the views of the jungle. He mentions about the jungle and the strange stories related to it. The teaser looks intriguing and will keep you hooked by increasing your excitement. Sharing the teaser, Varun wrote, “Instagram:*Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct.” As soon as he shared the video, fans dropped emojis in the comment section.