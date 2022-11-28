Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s youngest fan cannot stop howling after watching Bhediya; WATCH

All eyes are on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as their much-awaited film Bhediya has hit the theatres this weekend. Ever since the trailer of this film was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to see it on the big screen. Varun’s never-seen avatar is what is creating a lot of buzz. Well, apart from Varun and Kriti, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Social media is filled with positive reviews from the fans and they cannot stop going gaga over the film and the actors. Kriti and Varun have shared a video of a cute little fan howling after he walks out of the theatre after watching the film.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share a video of a cute little boy walking out of the theatre. As he walks out with his parents we can see him howling like a Bhediya and looking adorable. The video is shared by the kid’s father. Not only Varun but even Kriti Sanon shared the video of this little munchkin and wrote, “Hahahahahaha!!! So cute!” with two heart emojis.

Varun Dhawan gets greeted by a huge number of fans in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Varun Dhawan arrived at Gaiety Galaxy theatres in Bandra, Mumbai to see and observe whether his fans liked watching Bhediya at the theatres or not. To his surprise, a large number of fans gathered outside the theatres to congratulate Dhawan and his performance in the film. In the video, Dhawan can be seen asking “Film acchi lagi aap logon ko? (Did you all like the film?)”. Crazy fans can be seen saying yes and hooting the actor’s name and the howl of Bhediya. Have a look. Taking to Twitter, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Bhediya has given me so much love. It feels amazing to see so many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers. Congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk”

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film Bhediya is a horror-comedy film that encircles around the concept of a man transforming into a werewolf and the challenges faced by him in his journey ahead.