Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal get a hilarious fan request about planning their future kid; Actor replies

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal get a lot of attention from the actor’s fans. Recently, on Varun’s birthday wish for Natasha, a fan came up with a strange but funny request for the Coolie No 1 star’s future baby. Here’s how Varun replied to it.

Among the popular couples in Bollywood, and Natasha Dalal have been seeing each other for the longest time. Often, the two are spotted together and recently, on her birthday, Varun penned the sweetest wish for Natasha and shared throwback photos on social media. The wish went viral along with photos of Varun and Natasha. Rumours of their wedding have been rife for the longest time and amid this, a fan had the most hilarious request for Varun and Natasha and their future baby planning.

A fan took to the comments section on Instagram and asked Varun to plan a baby with Natasha in such a way that their kid shares his/her birthday with her. The fan wrote, “My brother shares birth date with you and my sister shares with Natasha. You better make sure your kid shares it with me. It’s on 3rd march. Plan accordingly.” On reading such a funny and different request of a fan, Varun couldn’t help himself but give a reply.

Varun wrote back to her, “‘hahah’.” And this incident, left fans of Varun and Natasha in splits. The post on which the fan commented was actually Varun’s birthday wish for Natasha. He had shared adorable photos and wrote, “Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc.”

Check out the fan comment and Varun’s reply:

Meanwhile, amid lockdown, Varun also celebrated his birthday at home with his family and lady love Natasha Dalal by his side. All his close friends wished him on a video call. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film, Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and was supposed to release on May 1, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, it was postponed.

