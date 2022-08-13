Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal keep it casual for an early morning appearance at the airport; PHOTOS

Saturday seemed to have kicked off for actor Varun Dhawan on a travelling note as he was spotted outside the Mumbai airport with his wife Natasha Dalal. The couple, who has been away from the limelight since they got married in January 2021, was seen making their way out of the city as the weekend kicked off. Varun, who was previously away from Mumbai with Natasha for Bawaal outdoor shoot schedule, seemed to be heading out again to an unknown destination.

As Varun and Natasha arrived at the airport on Saturday morning, the paparazzi caught up with the couple. The duo was seen keeping it casual ahead of their trip. In the photos, Varun is seen sporting a blue sweatshirt with matching track pants and sneakers. The Bawaal actor is seen also wearing a mask. On the other hand, Natasha is seen clad in a white shirt with matching pants. She is seen carrying an expensive handbag and sporting a mask as she reached the airport with Varun.

Have a look at Varun and Natasha at the airport:

Varun recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan and shared lovely photos on social media. The Bawaal actor flaunted his rakhis in a series of photos with his family members.

On the work front, Varun wrapped up the international schedule for his film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. After wrapping it up, the actor shared a heartfelt note for the cast and crew. Photos of Varun, Janhvi with the cast and crew from the sets also had gone viral while they were shooting in international locations. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will star Janhvi and Varun together for the first time.

