Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal look so much in love as they celebrate second Karwa Chauth together; PHOTOS

Varun Dhawan , the popular actor tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Natasha Dalal on 24th January 2021 in a low-key ceremony. The couple entered wedlock after many years of courtship. According to the JuggJugg Jeeyo actor, it was love at first sight for him, who met his wife for the first time when they were in school. Even though Natasha Dalal turned down his proposal many times, they eventually began dating. And now, Varun Dhawan and Natasha are happily celebrating their second Karwa Chauth together.

The popular actor, who is all excited about Karwa Chauth celebration with wifey Natasha Dalal, took to his official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of their celebration. “Happy #karvachauth,” Varun Dhawan captioned his post. In one of the pictures, the actor is seen feeding his wife sweets, after finishing the Karwa Chauth pooja. Natasha Dalal looks pretty in a pink ethnic outfit in the pictures, which are reportedly clicked at actor Anil Kapoor’s residence. She completed her look with statement ornaments and minimal makeup. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a striped orange sherwani, in the pictures.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding

The popular couple tied the knot in a private ceremony that was held at an Alibaug farmhouse in January 2021. The wedding, which was a low-key affair, was only attended by the family members and close friends of the couple. Both Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan ditched traditional red outfits and opted for an ivory-themed wedding, thus setting a new trend for Bollywood weddings.

Varun Dhawan’s career

The popular young star is currently going through an excellent phase in his career. He was last seen in the Raj Mehta directorial JuggJugg Jeeyo, which had emerged as a massive commercial success. Varun Dhawan recently released the much-awaited teaser of his ambitious project Bhediya, which is touted to be a horror comedy.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif looks surreal in first PICS from Karwa Chauth with hubby Vicky Kaushal and in-laws; PICS