Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to become parents soon? Salman Khan DROPS a major hint

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bhediya. He will be seen reuniting with Kriti Sanon in the Amar Kaushik directorial. The duo has kick-started the promotions in full swing. Recently, they were seen visiting Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 set. During their fun banter, Salman dropped a major hint about Varun and Natasha Dalal's baby and it surely got the fans quite excited.

Varun and Kriti were seen playing a fun game with Salman. Since both actors are huge Salman fans, they were made to play a game related to that. Varun and Kriti were blindfolded and they had to guess Salman's film by holding a prop. Salman gave a soft toy to them as a prop since the film's name was Tiger Zinda Hai. Later, the superstar handed over the toy to Varun and said, "Yeh aapke bacche ke liye." To this, Varun replied, "Baccha huya nahi hai abhi." Bhaijaan then added, "Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega." Soon after he made this statement, Varun was caught blushing. It has made his fans think that Varun and Natasha might welcome their first baby soon.

Recently, his co-star Alia Bhatt welcomed her baby girl with Ranbir Kapoor. On 12th November, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with a baby girl. It will be interesting to see if Varun too will make a special announcement anytime soon.

Bhediya release

Varun and Kriti's Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles. The film is slated to release on 25th November 2022.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's work front

After Bhediya, Varun will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, and The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.