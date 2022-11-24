Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to embrace parenthood soon? Actor breaks silence

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Bhediya. He will be seen with Kriti Sanon in the Amar Kaushik directorial. The trailer and the songs have received an overwhelming response from the audience. Amid promotions, Varun recently spoke about his plans of embracing parenthood. The actor got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January 2021.

Recently, Varun and Kriti were spotted on the sets of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 to promote Bhediya. During the fun conversation, Salman indirectly hinted at Varun and Natasha’s pregnancy. Salman’s statement went viral on the internet. Now, Varun, in an interview with India Today, shared his thoughts on parenthood. On being asked if he would take the big step and embrace the new phase anytime soon, he said, “ I have my dog... to have a human baby...Let's see. Hopefully.”

Varun and Natasha got married during the pandemic in Alibaug. They opted for a low-key wedding with close friends and family members in attendance. Karan Johar was seen attending their wedding and showering his blessings on the couple.

Bhediya release

Varun and Kriti’s Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. It will also feature Shraddha Kapoor in a special appearance. The film is slated to release in theatres on 25th November. The advance booking was started a few days ago and it has taken a flying start.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Now after Bhediya, he will be seen in Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it will be released next year on 7th April 2023. The duo shot the film across Europe.