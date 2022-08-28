Varun Dhawan and Natasha twin in white; Anshula Kapoor looks stunning at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding

Indian fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot today at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo, who have been in a relationship for almost 10 years now, finally decided to take their relationship a step further. Both Indian fashion designers who've together weaved magic with their indo-western and contemporary designs have had their finger on the pulse of fashion for years. They have worked with celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others

Recently, Kunal and Arpita hosted a star-studded cocktail party for their friends and colleagues from the film industry on August Friday. Celebrities including Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor as well as Shanaya Kapoor attended the party. Now, ahead of their D-day, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal and Anshula Kapoor dazzled up in an all-white bling look as they arrived for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding.

Check out the PICS:

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The close-knit wedding was a dreamy affair with only family members and close friends in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in the recently released movie, JugJugg Jeeyo, which also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in the lead roles. Next, the Student Of The Year actor will star in Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, which is slated to release theatrically on 25 November and is directed by Amar Kaushik. Next, Varun also has Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Rawal to marry Arpita Mehta on August 28, Cocktail party to take place tomorrow