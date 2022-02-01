Varun Dhawan and Palak Tiwari set the stage on fire as they team up for a project; Watch BTS video

Varun Dhawan who debuted with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year is one of the promising actors of Bollywood. On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has grown up to become a stunning actor. The 21-year-old set fire in the industry with her debut music video Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu as she looked smoking hot in the video. It looks like there is no turning back for Palak now as she is all set to collaborate with the Badlapur actor in her upcoming project.

A BTS video has been shared from their project and Varun and Palak set the stage on fire with their dance moves. Palak looked hot in a stunning red dress. Varun was seen in a sporty look. Ever since the video went viral it created a buzz and is all over the internet. In the video, it seems like Varun was teaching some dance steps to Palak. There were background dancers as well. It will be interesting to see Varun and Palak’s chemistry in their project. For those who are unaware, this is the first time the duo has collaborated.

See video here

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on June 24 this year.

In other news, Palak recently made headlines as she was papped with Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo is reportedly on a dinner date that also sparked a dating rumour.

