Varun Dhawan and Rajpal Yadav team up for a project; WATCH goofy BTS glimpse

Varun Dhawan is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry today. The actor is known for his humorous roles in cinema. Time and again, the Dishoom star takes to social media to give fans a glimpse of his whereabouts. On the other hand, comedy king Rajpal Yadav has also been quite active on his social media these days. So, what happens when you combine the two together? Well, its quite simple, the result is just too funny.

In the videos that Varun Dhawan posted on his Instagram stories, the actor and Rajpal Yadav could be seen together as they collaborated on a project. The two talented actors could be seen praising each other heartily. The duo also told their audience to wait for their next venture (an ad) together which will be airing soon. While Varun Dhawan was in a varsity jacket, Rajpal Yadav was in a security guard’s uniform. The two looked super jolly and chirpy and their happiness was infectious.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on June 24 this year. He is also a part of Amar Kaushik's Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Rajpal Yadav’s latest is the digitally-released comedy film 'Hungama 2' directed by Priyadarshan. Rajpal has collaborated with the filmmaker earlier in hilarious films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Hungama', 'Bhagam Bhag' and others.

