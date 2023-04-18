Varun Dhawan and Samantha ‘huddle’ with their Citadel team in England; Arjun Kapoor has an epic reaction

Fans are really excited to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan collaborate for the action-packed web show Citadel India. This Indian version of the Hollywood show with the same name Citadel is helmed by Russo Brothers and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in pivotal roles. Varun and Samantha along with the entire crew have reached England to begin shooting for the web show which is going to be directed by Raj and DK. The actor has now dropped a picture of the team who seem to be enjoying their time together.

Varun Dhawan drops a picture with Citadel team

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of the team chilling over coffee. In the picture, we can see Varun looking handsome in a yellow jacket that he wore over a Pink tee. He is accompanied by his other Citadel team members and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She looks pretty in a blue denim jacket that she has paired over black pants and a black tee. She has left her hair open and wore nerdy glasses. Sharing this fun picture, Varun wrote, “Team huddle in England #citadelindia.” Varun’s good friend Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Need a bigger table for the big budget bonanza!!!”

Check out this post:

Priyanka Chopra’s advice to Varun Dhawan and Samantha

Recently, Priyanka Chopra was in India to promote her show Citadel. During the press conference, she was asked to give them advice, the actress replied, “I don't think I can give them advice. They're really good actors on their own. I recently spoke to Varun about the shooting and he told me about the connections.”

