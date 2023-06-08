Varun Dhawan and Samantha pose with President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia amid Citadel shoot; See PICS

Varun Dhawan has teamed up with South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Citadel India. The action-thriller which is helmed by Raj and DK is being shot in Serbia currently. Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The original series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. Well, the Judwaa 2 actor keeps sharing glimpses from the shoot and is surely raising the excitement levels of all the fans. Today too he shared a picture of the entire team as they met the Indian President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia.

The Citadel India team met Indian President Droupadi Murmu

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share two pictures from their meeting with the Indian President Droupadi Murmu. In the first picture, we can see Varun looking dapper wearing a nice light blue colored shirt that he paired over black pants. Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the other hand looked cute in a black tee that she paired over blue denim and completed her look with nerdy glasses and a fringe haircut. Droupadi Murmu was dressed in an Orange and blue colored saree and stood in between both the stars. In the next picture, we can see the entire team posing with the Indian President. Sharing these pictures, Varun wrote, “Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma’am.”

Meanwhile, apart from Citadel India, Varun Dhawan has Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The team has wrapped up the shoot and with whatever pictures and videos have come out from the sets, we bet fans are going to witness amazing chemistry between both the actors. Talking about Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel, Varun dubbed her on-screen father’s voice in the 5th episode which was played by British-Indian actor Paul Bazely. The speculations doing the rounds suggest that the Indian Citadel might show Varun playing a young Rahi Gambhir (Priyanka's father) and it can be a prequel to Priyanka's Citadel version.

