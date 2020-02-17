Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to shoot a romantic song in Goa for Coolie No 1; Deets Inside

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1’s shoot has been going on for quite some time. Ahead of the wrap, Sara and Varun headed to Goa for a song shoot for their film.

It was in August, 2019 that Sara Ali Khan and had announced their collaboration for Coolie No 1 remake and had kicked off the shooting in Bangkok. Post that, the first look of the film was released where Sara and Varun amped up the oomph together on a poster of the film. Since then, shoot for David Dhawan’s comic caper has been on and often Sara and Varun share on set photos and videos which add to the excitement among fans.

Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sara and Varun are not headed to Goa to shoot a romantic number for David Dhawan’s comedy film before calling it a wrap. As per the report, the locations of the beaches and churches in Goa are perfect for the romantic number that is an original composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Sara and Varun will be seen romancing each other in the iconic Panjim city in Goa for the song which is scheduled to be shot over the next six days.

Film’s producer, Jackky Bhagnani told the daily, “Sara’s character is from Goa, so, we will also be filming some important scenes which are integral to the narrative, along with some lighter moments featuring Jaaved. The idea is to make the most of the beach locations and churches in the picture-perfect state.” In the same report, senior Dhawan, who is directing the film, mentioned that Sara and Varun’s growing bond was captured in the earlier shot song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and he had changed the picturisation of it as the times have changed.

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 other cast includes Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Rajat Rawail. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and is directed by David Dhawan. Coolie No 1 is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer that was released in 1995. In a recent interview, Sara had mentioned that she is excited to step into Karisma’s shoes as she has always had a huge crush on her. Coolie No 1 is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

