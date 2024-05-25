Varun Dhawan and Sharvari Wagh pose for stunning PIC; actress says 'Bhediya wants to know who is Munjya's Munni'

Sharvari Wagh is preparing for her upcoming film Munjya. The recently released trailer has stirred excitement among fans. The movie delves into the theme of love's obsession, interwoven with a horror narrative inspired by folklore. Produced by the team behind Bhediya, Sharvari recently shared a photo with Varun Dhawan, which was accompanied by a clever caption.

Sharvari Wagh drops pic with Varun Dhawan

Sharvari Wagh shared a photo on Instagram, posing with Varun Dhawan. She is wearing a cream and green dress, seated on a chair with her hands on the table, and posing. Varun Dhawan is clad in a white and blue check shirt paired with white pants, posing beside her with one hand on the table.

Accompanying the photo, Sharvari captioned it, “Bhediya wants to know who is #Munjya’s Munni… @varundvn @maddockfilms.” Shortly after sharing the picture, fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

More details about Munjya

Earlier, the makers released the trailer of Munjya. In the trailer, Abhay Verma's character becomes possessed by Munjya. While he can perceive Munjya's presence, he is also convincing others that the mischief occurring around him is not his doing, nor is he under the influence of drugs. Mona Singh portrays his mother, while Sharvari Wagh portrays his love interest.

Munjya will showcase India's first CGI (Computer-generated Image) character in a leading role. Featuring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is scheduled for release in theaters on June 7, 2024.

